Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores in double-digits again
Gay posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 139-120 loss to the Nets.
With LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) out across the past five games, Gay has seen increased responsibilities. Over this span, he's averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.2 minutes, scoring in double-figures in the past four contests. As long as Aldridge continues to be sidelined, Gay makes for a reasonable fantasy option in deeper season-long leagues.
