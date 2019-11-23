Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores season-high 22 points
Gay provided 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes Friday against Philadelphia.
Gay crested the 20-point plateau for the first time this season, though he's finished with double-digits on eight other occasions. He did it through efficiency as his 72.7 conversion rate from the floor was his second-best of the year. While unremarkable, Gay continues to thrive in a reserve role for the Spurs and is totaling 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 threes in 22.8 minutes per contest on the year.
