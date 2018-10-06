Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores seven points in Friday's win

Gay registered seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 117-93 win over the Pistons.

Gay contributed in every category despite seeing only a quarter's worth of action. It's unclear whether Gay will begin the regular season as a starter or reserve, but there could be benefits to coming off the bench, such as the potential for more shots.