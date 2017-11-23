Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores team-high 19 points

Gay scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-90 loss to New Orleans.

With 19 points from the bench on Wednesday, Gay led San Antonio in scoring on a night when the offense struggled to reach 90 points. The forward was also efficient from the floor, hitting 57.1 percent of his shots as well as 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Wednesday's scoring performance aside, do not expect Gay to lead the Spurs offense on a nightly basis. Gay will look to chip in more from the bench on Saturday against Charlotte.