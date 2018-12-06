Spurs' Rudy Gay: Season-high scoring haul

Gay delivered 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Spurs' 121-113 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday. He fouled out of the contest with 27 seconds remaining.

Gay's scoring total was a season-best figure, and over half of it -- 16 points -- came in a prolific third quarter. The veteran had just one basket over the final 10-plus minutes of the game, but he did enough to secure his highest point total since Jan. 5, 2016. The offensive explosion was a particularly welcome sight for fantasy owners, who'd seen Gay go scoreless against the Jazz one night earlier and turn in single-digit point tallies in three of the four games prior. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Gay is now shooting 55.9 percent over his first three games of December.

