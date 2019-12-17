Spurs' Rudy Gay: Second straight double-double
Gay had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-107 loss at Houston.
Gay didn't produce much when starting five consecutive games earlier this month, but he has bounced back with two straight double-doubles since returning to the bench. He tends to log over 20 minutes off the bench on a nightly basis and while he is not expected to become a double-double threat on any given night, he should continue to produce at a steady rate regardless of his role moving forward.
