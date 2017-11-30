Spurs' Rudy Gay: Set to play Wednesday
Gay (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Gay missed Monday's game with a sore heel, but he got through pregame warmups with no issues Wednesday and is set to return after just a one-game layoff. The veteran forward, who is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game this season, should resume his normal role as front court depth behind Kyle Anderson and LaMarcus Aldridge.
