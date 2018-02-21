Spurs' Rudy Gay: Set to return Friday vs. Denver

Gay (heel) is expected to play during Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Gay has missed 15 consecutive contests as a result of right heel bursitis, though the All-Star break appears to have given him sufficient time off to recover. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) likely out for the remainder of the season, Gay may take on a bigger role than anticipated at the time of his signing. So far this season, he's averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across 22.7 minutes per game. He's seen 30-plus minutes just three times this campaign, averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in those appearances. Kyle Anderson will still seemingly play a significant role as well at both forward spots, ultimately limiting Gay's upside.

