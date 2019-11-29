Play

Spurs' Rudy Gay: Set to start Friday

Gay will enter the starting lineup Friday against the Clippers, RJ Marquez of KSAT in San Antonio reports.

The free-falling Spurs will mix things up in the frontcourt and go with Gay at power forward, sending Jakob Poeltl to the bench. Gay played 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

