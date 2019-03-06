Spurs' Rudy Gay: Set to start

Gay will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (hamstring) out Wednesday, Gregg Popovich will once again shuffle the lineup and go with Gay at power forward, with LaMarcus Aldridge shifting up to center. Gay ha fared well in five games since the All-Star break, putting up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.0 minutes.