Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shifts to bench
Gay will come off the bench Monday against Brooklyn, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gay has been consistent on the offensive end of the court lately, but coach Gregg Popovich will role with Davis Bertans at power forward Monday evening. Even in a bench role, Gay should play a decent chunk of minutes.
