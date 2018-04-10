Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shines off the bench with 18 points
Gay recorded 18 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), siz rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 21 minutes during Monday's 98-85 win over the Kings.
It was only a matter of time before Rudy Gay would kick into gear and become a key player in the Spurs' post-season aspirations, and recent stats seem to indicate that the time has come. Monday marked his fifth straight game with double-digit points off the bench, and he's incredibly valuable as a backup to a backcourt that is shallow in terms of backup support. With the playoffs clinched, Gay will see more minutes and maybe even draw a start in the team's final contest.
