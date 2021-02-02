Gay finished with six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 133-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Spurs scaled back playing time for some of their veterans due to the blowout nature of the contest, but even in more competitive games, Gay hasn't been guaranteed to crack 20 minutes lately. Since reaching double figures in scoring four games in a row between Jan. 18 and 24, Gay's offensive production has been trending downward. He's topped out at 12 points over the Spurs' subsequent four contests, shooting just 34.4 percent from the field during that span.