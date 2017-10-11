Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shows off all-around game Tuesday

Gay tallied 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Magic.

Gay has played well over the Spurs two most recent games, posting a combined 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 total minutes. With an ability to play both forward spots, Gay could see sixth-man minutes behind the likes of Kawhi Leonard (quad) and LaMarcus Aldridge.