Spurs' Rudy Gay: Snags 10 boards in season finale

Gay registered seven points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Mavericks.

Gay closed the 2018-19 season with an off night offensively, but he still recorded career-high field goal and three-point shooting percentages this season. Whether he starts or comes off the bench in the playoffs, Gay remains capable of filling up a stat sheet and he's been playing the most efficient basketball of his career.

