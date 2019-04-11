Spurs' Rudy Gay: Snags 10 boards in season finale
Gay registered seven points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Mavericks.
Gay closed the 2018-19 season with an off night offensively, but he still recorded career-high field goal and three-point shooting percentages this season. Whether he starts or comes off the bench in the playoffs, Gay remains capable of filling up a stat sheet and he's been playing the most efficient basketball of his career.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...