Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid complementary effort in OT win
Gay tallied 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.
Gay surrendered LeBron James' game-tying three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, but he had a fine complementary performance otherwise alongside the more spectacular exploits of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. Despite his own distinguished track record, the veteran wing is a clear third option behind his aforementioned pair of teammates, but he's started off the season in strong fashion. Gay has now shot well over 60.0 percent in two of his first three contests, and he's now averaging a solid 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist following Monday's outing.
