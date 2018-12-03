Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid complementary line in win
Gay pitched in 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Gay's contributions served as the ideal complement to those of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, who combined for 65 points. Gay had failed to reach double digits in the scoring column in three straight games while playing no more than 25 minutes in those contests, but all of his numbers were back up Sunday. He'll look to build on the resurgent performance versus the Jazz on Tuesday evening.
