Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid effort as substitute
Gay had 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal while playing 20 minutes off the bench during the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.
Gay came off the bench, but played 20 minutes and managed to do a little bit of everything in the season opener. However, most of his value lies on him getting buckets so his upside would be limited unless he finds a way to crack the starting five on a regular basis. The Spurs will host the Wizards on Saturday.
