Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid line in Tuesday's win
Gay registered 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 win over the Suns.
Gay has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight games, and he is producing his best monthly averages in points and assists here in January. DeMar DeRozan (sore knee) has missed the last three games and could be in line to return for Thursday's matchup with the Nets, which could mean reduced playmaking opportunities for Gay. With that being said, the 32-year-old forward is having a strong season, complete with career-high shooting percentages from the field, beyond the arc, and at the charity stripe.
