Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid showing in Game 2 start

Gay generated 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Gay was inserted into the starting five in an effort to get more offense out of the first unit, and he did a reasonably effective job in that regard. Although he came up empty from distance, the veteran's sparkling 6-for-9 showing from in front of the arc was certainly impressive, and his contributions elsewhere were solid. Given his production and Kyle Anderson's ongoing struggles, Gay is likely to draw a second straight start in Thursday's Game 3.