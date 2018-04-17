Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid showing in Game 2 start
Gay generated 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Gay was inserted into the starting five in an effort to get more offense out of the first unit, and he did a reasonably effective job in that regard. Although he came up empty from distance, the veteran's sparkling 6-for-9 showing from in front of the arc was certainly impressive, and his contributions elsewhere were solid. Given his production and Kyle Anderson's ongoing struggles, Gay is likely to draw a second straight start in Thursday's Game 3.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Promoted to starting five for Game 2•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Leads team with 15 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shines off the bench with 18 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Comes off bench for 16 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Bench-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Full stat line off second unit•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....