Gay recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes Sunday in a 122-110 win at Charlotte.

Since healing from left hip tightness, Gay has scored more than 10 points four times across five games. Gay's stat line Sunday differed in that it was his first with multiple blocks and steals since Dec. 27 at New Orleans. This type of performance is rare from Gay but adds to the serviceable value he already possesses.