Spurs' Rudy Gay: Starting at small forward Monday
Gay (heel) will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gay missed Sunday's contest with a sore right heel, but it was nothing overly serious and it he'll be limited to a one-game absence. With Kyle Anderson out the next two-to-three weeks with a left MCL sprain, Gay will jump into the starting lineup at small forward and should see a hefty workload. Gay should be the main beneficiary of Anderson's absence, meaning boosted fantasy value for the foreseeable future.
