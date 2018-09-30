Spurs' Rudy Gay: Starting preseason opener
Gay will start at small forward for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
It's still just the preseason, so this doesn't guarantee that Gay will be in the starting five come the regular season. Still, it's an encouraging sign for his fantasy value and it will be a situation to keep an eye on moving forward. Joining Gay in the top unit will be Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol.
