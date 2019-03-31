Spurs' Rudy Gay: Starting Sunday

Gay will join the starting rotation for Sunday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

It was announced that Jakob Poeltl would make the start Sunday but it appears that Gregg Popovich and the coaching staff made a last second tweak. Over the past eight contests, Gay has averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in just under 26 minutes per contest.

