Gay (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gay's sore back kept him from playing in Saturday's 110-108 win over the Pelicans, but he should have a shot at making it back in action for Monday's contest. Before sitting out Saturday, Gay averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game over his most recent five outings.