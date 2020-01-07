Spurs' Rudy Gay: Strong production

Gay generated 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes Monday, as the Spurs beat the Bucks 126-104.

In back-to-back games versus the Bucks, Gay registered 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting along with 16 rebounds. These are quality performances from Gay off the bench, elevated representations of the contributions he will make. He is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.