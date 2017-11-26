Spurs' Rudy Gay: Stuffs stat sheet in double-digit win
Gay registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 win over the Hornets.
Gay saw well over 20 minutes for the second straight game, although it's taken a sizable deficit and lead, respectively, in those contests for him to see the extra run. The 12-year veteran has shot particularly well in that pair of outings, posting a 58.3 percent success rate from the field on 24 attempts. Gay's scoring contributions have fluctuated relative to his playing time, but he continues to offer above-average production on the boards virtually any time he's on the floor.
