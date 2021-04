Gay produced 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Hawks.

Gay turned in one of his best totals of the season, as both teams needed their bench in the double-overtime contest. The 14-year veteran is relegated to a bench role this season, which comprises his fantasy impact. Unless a major injury occurs in the starting lineup, Gay's minutes will hover in the 20-minute range moving forward.