Spurs' Rudy Gay: To be brought along slowly

The Spurs will bring Gay along gradually as he works back from a torn Achilles, the San Antonio Express-News reports. "That's just what I do," Popovich said. "I'm more conservative. I'm probably going to bring him along more slowly than he's going to want to."

Gay, who was held out of Monday's preseason opener, has been medically cleared for full activity, but Popovich will exercise extra caution, as Gay is only nine months removed from the injury. "We've already had those conversations in camp," Gay said. "He's trying to pull me back and I'm like, 'No coach, I'm a basketball player. That's what I'm here for.'" The expectation is that Gay will be eased into action over the team's final three or four preseason games, with the hope that he'll be an immediate contributor when the regular season begins. With Kawhi Leonard's (hamstring) status somewhat up in the air, Gay could be called upon for increased minutes right away. The veteran is expected to spend time at both forward spots. "I don't know if he's going to get more minutes at the three or four," Popovich said. "We talk about it all time time. Sometimes you play big, sometimes you play small. I've just got to let it flow for a while and watch him play and see how people fit."