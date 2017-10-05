Spurs' Rudy Gay: To make preseason debut Friday

Gay will play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Kings, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

Gay was held out of the preseason opener Monday, though coach Gregg Popovich indicated that he was just being overly conservative with his prized offseason addition. Fully expected to be brought along slowly after suffering a torn Achilles last season, Gay is likely only going to play a handful of minutes, before potentially having his workload upped once the regular season approaches. Look for Gay to spend time at both forward spots.