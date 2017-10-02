Spurs' Rudy Gay: To sit out preseason opener Monday

Gay (Achilles) will sit out Monday's preseason matchup with the Kings, James Ham of NBA Sports Bay Area reports.

According to coach Gregg Popovich, Gay has been cleared for a return to action, but will still be held out in order to limit his workload throughout the preseason. The 31-year-old is coming off a torn Achilles and the Spurs want to take it easy with him early on. Gay's next opportunity to make his preseason debut will be Friday's rematch against the Kings, though even if he does see the court, it will likely only be in a very limited fashion. Gay is expected to be the first guy off the bench in the frontcourt during the upcoming campaign, providing a boost at both small forward and power forward.