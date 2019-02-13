Spurs' Rudy Gay: Two dimes shy of triple-double

Gay amassed 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Gay returned to action following a one-game absence with a sprained ankle and delivered an impressive and well-rounded line. The 32-year-old veteran is maintaining career-high shooting percentages from the field, beyond the arc, and the charity stripe, and he remains the team's clearcut third offensive option behind only LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.

