Spurs' Rudy Gay: Unavailable Friday
Gay was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks with an undisclosed injury/illness.
Gay had three points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes Wednesday at Miami, but it's unclear if his absence is due to something that occurred during that contest. Regardless, Lonnie Walker and DeMarre Carroll could seen increased run in his absence.
