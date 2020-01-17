Play

Spurs' Rudy Gay: Unavailable Friday

Gay was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks with an undisclosed injury/illness.

Gay had three points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes Wednesday at Miami, but it's unclear if his absence is due to something that occurred during that contest. Regardless, Lonnie Walker and DeMarre Carroll could seen increased run in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories