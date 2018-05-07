Spurs' Rudy Gay: Undecided on player option
Gay said he's unsure if he'll exercise his player option to remain with the Spurs for the 2018-19 season, HoopsHype reports.
Coming off of torn Achilles, Gay essentially signed a two-year "prove it" contract with the Spurs, who gambled that the 31-year-old would bounce back from the serious injury. While Gay was limited to 21.6 minutes per game, he appeared in 57 contests and averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting better than 47 percent from the floor. Given where he's at in his career, Gay faces somewhat of a difficult decision, as he'd likely draw interest from other teams, though it's unclear if he'd be able to secure a longer-term deal. His player option is worth close to $9M, so on paper, at least, it may make the most sense to opt in, hope for another productive season, and hit free agency again in 2019.
