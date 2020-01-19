Spurs' Rudy Gay: Unlikely to play Sunday
Gay (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Gay is likely to miss a second straight game as he battles back from an illness. Lonnie Walker and DeMarre Carroll could seen increased run in his absence.
