Spurs' Rudy Gay: Unlikely to play vs. Raps
Gay (wrist) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Raptors, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
Gay sprained his left wrist on Saturday, and while he hasn't been formally ruled out yet, coach Gregg Popovich intimated that he doesn't expect to have the veteran available Thursday night. Gay was held out of Monday night's game against Boston.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...