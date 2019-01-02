Spurs' Rudy Gay: Unlikely to play vs. Raps

Gay (wrist) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Raptors, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.

Gay sprained his left wrist on Saturday, and while he hasn't been formally ruled out yet, coach Gregg Popovich intimated that he doesn't expect to have the veteran available Thursday night. Gay was held out of Monday night's game against Boston.

