Spurs' Rudy Gay: Upgraded to probable

Gay (wrist) is expected to play Wednesday against Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

It was made known earlier in the week that Gay was aiming for a return by Wednesday, and it appears he's on track to do just that after being listed as probable on San Antonio's most recent injury report. Given his five-game absence, it's unclear if Gregg Popovich will hold Gay to a minutes limit in his first game back from a wrist injury. Pau Gasol figures to shift back to a bench role and LaMarcus Aldrige will move back to center when Gay is cleared to return.