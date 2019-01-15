Spurs' Rudy Gay: Upgraded to probable
Gay (wrist) is expected to play Wednesday against Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It was made known earlier in the week that Gay was aiming for a return by Wednesday, and it appears he's on track to do just that after being listed as probable on San Antonio's most recent injury report. Given his five-game absence, it's unclear if Gregg Popovich will hold Gay to a minutes limit in his first game back from a wrist injury. Pau Gasol figures to shift back to a bench role and LaMarcus Aldrige will move back to center when Gay is cleared to return.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.