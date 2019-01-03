Spurs' Rudy Gay: Upgraded to probable
Gay (wrist) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Just one day after head coach Gregg Popovich said that Gay was unlikely to play in Thursday's outing against Toronto, it looks like the veteran is now on track to be cleared before tip-off. Look for Gay to test out his wrist one last time in pregame warmups before his stats is confirmed.
