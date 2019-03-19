Spurs' Rudy Gay: Well-rounded line in Monday's win
Gay produced 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 111-105 win over the Warriors.
Gay contributed in every category except blocks. The 32-year-old forward continues to fill in wherever he is called upon, with the recent reserve role resulting in more offensive responsibility when he's on the court with the second unit.
