Spurs' Rudy Gay: Well-rounded stat line in win
Gay produced 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Monday.
Gay posted an all-around stat line in Monday's win over the Nuggets, finishing just one rebound shy of a double-double and contributing two blocks and a steal on defense. Gay's line is typical for him, as he has been a reliable double-digit scorer who can hit the boards when needed. He's now totaled at least 14 points and eight rebounds in back-to-back games.
