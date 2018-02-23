Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will be on a minutes restriction Friday

Gay (heel) will be on a minutes restriction for Friday's contest at Denver, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Coach Gregg Popovich estimated Gay would play around 15-to-20 minutes.

Considering Gay has missed 15 straight games with right heel bursitis, this news doesn't come as a surprise. In the 11 games this year that he's played between 15 and 20 minutes, Gay has averaged 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. As a result, he's certainly a risky DFS option.