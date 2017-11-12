Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will 'give it a go' Saturday

Gay (back) will try to play during Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay is nursing a sore back, but will try to play and see how it feels. That makes him a risky DFS play, as he may experience discomfort and leave the game.

