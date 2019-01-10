Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will miss "next couple games"
Gay (wrist) will likely be out for at least the next two games, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
According to coach Gregg Popovich, Gay will miss "the next couple games" wirth a sprained left wrist. Althoguh this doesn't count as an official timeline, given this outlook, Gay's next opportunity to return would either be Monday against the Hornets or Wednesday at Dallas.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.