Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will miss "next couple games"

Gay (wrist) will likely be out for at least the next two games, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

According to coach Gregg Popovich, Gay will miss "the next couple games" wirth a sprained left wrist. Althoguh this doesn't count as an official timeline, given this outlook, Gay's next opportunity to return would either be Monday against the Hornets or Wednesday at Dallas.

More News
Our Latest Stories