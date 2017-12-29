Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will not return Thursday
Gay will not return to Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a sore right heel.
Gay sustained the injury late in the third quarter. The severity of the issue is not known at this time. He will end the night with six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block across 19 minutes. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
