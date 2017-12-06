Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Heat

Gay (heel) will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Gay has been dealing with a sore right heel, but it was never expected to be anything serious and he's now been cleared to play as expected. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) still out and Kyle Anderson (knee) sidelined, Gay will be able to pick up a second straight start. In Monday's start, Gay posted a respectable 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes.