Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will start Monday
Gay will draw the start Monday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With LaMarcus Aldridge sitting out of Monday's contest with right knee soreness, the Spurs are turning to Gay to start in his place. The Spurs are playing in the first of a back-to-back, so Gay could see another start on Tuesday if Aldridge sits out of that one as well. Gay is averaging 20.6 minutes over his past five games, however will likely see a larger role with Aldridge out.
