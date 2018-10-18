Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will start Wednesday

Gay will draw the start Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay was expected to play after dealing with a heel injury this preseason, however it has now been confirmed that Gay will start at the small forward. He should see a fairly high workload as he will be the team's second option on the wing, behind Demar Derozan.

