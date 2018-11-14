Spurs' Rudy Gay: Won't play Wednesday
Gay will be rested Wednesday against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gay will sit for the first half of the team's back-to-back set (Wednesday against the Suns and Thursday against the Clippers) as the Spurs look to ease him back into action following his return from a hell injury earlier in the week. Look for Davis Bertans and Dante Cunningham to see an uptick in minutes with Gay sidelined Wednesday.
