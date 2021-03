Gay (foot) won't play Wednesday against the Clippers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay had been dealing with left foot soreness leading up to Wednesday's game, and he'll be unable to suit up against Los Angeles. In his absence, Trey Lyles and Luka Samanic could see increased run for the Spurs on Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Clippers.