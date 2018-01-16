Spurs' Rudy Gay: Won't play Wednesday

Gay (heel) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Gay, who is day-to-day while nursing right heel inflammation, is apparently still in too much discomfort to take the floor Wednesday. As a result, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans should continue seeing a bump in workload.

